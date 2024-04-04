C-Smash VRS – New Dimension coming to PlayStation 5 in Summer

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood has announced Cosmic Smash VRS – New Dimension, a flat-screen version of the VR title C-Smash VRS.

Basically, this means that you won’t need PlayStation VR2 or a Meta Quest 2,3, or Pro to play the newly reimagined Cosmic Smash game, called C-Smash VRS, as it’ll be available on PlayStation 5 as a third-person game, dubbed “C-Smash VRS – New Dimension”.

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

C-Smash VRS New Dimension includes several modes to enhance solo and multiplayer, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training and an unforgiving AI BOT. Infinity challenges players to dodge and smash oncoming hazards. A thrilling mode that takes work out of the workout. In Co-Op, Infinity partners you with a friend side-by-side to try and reach the highest score. An innovative Emote system allows players to communicate online using their rackets as wordless projectors. Leaderboards, player stats, a music player, stage select menus with over 140 levels, multi-ball, portals and more add infinite replay value. Driven by music, C-Smash VRS features original tracks by DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), synth master Danalogue (The Comet is Coming) and UK music legends UNKLE, adding a hypnotic pulse to the game’s striking environments.

The teams behind the game say that “Innovative as-of-yet-unannounced features will be included for both VR and non-VR players”, and that while pre-orders are available now, if you do so you’ll get the PSVR2 version in the meantime. And likewise, if you already own it, thanks to a major free update, you’ll get this third-person version when it comes out.

“I fell in love with Cosmic Smash back in 2001 and have been lucky to get SEGA’s blessing to bring it into VR,” says RapidEyeMovers’ Director Jorg Tittel, “By expanding C-Smash VRS to PlayStation 5, we’ll be going full circle. It’s essentially a whole new game and we have some surprises in store which we’ll reveal closer to release”.

“It’s exciting because the focus is on one thing, how it feels.” states Wolf & Wood founder, Ryan Bousfield. “We already have loads of game modes and features, so for us, this is all about giving the player that VR ‘presence’ but through the analogue sticks of their controller”.

C-Smash VRS is out now in VR format for PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro. The flat-screen PS5 version is coming in Summer.