C-Smash VRS live trailer released ahead of Meta Quest launch

The team behind C-Smash VRS, Wolf & Wood and publisher RapidEyeMovers has put out a live action trailer showcasing some serious talent, including the England number one Commonwealth Squash Champion Gina Kennedy. On top of that, there’s also Tennis professionals Adam Hassan and Matt Golledge, DJ and producer sensation Ken Ishii, and some genuine fans of C-Smash VRS.

The Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro version will be launching on April 4th, and is a reimagining of Sega’s arcade title, Cosmic Smash. The game was released previously on PlayStation VR2, but you can check out the new live action trailer for the Meta Quest version, below.

SEGA’s iconic arcade game Cosmic Smash is now reimagined as C-Smash VRS – already available and an extremely fun experience on PlayStation VR2 – the ultimate VR arcade racket sports game will have you smashing shots to the best music whilst feeling immersed in a futuristic environment with a cosmic setting, and competing against players worldwide, or playing solo or with a friend in multiplayer and co-op as well as in Infinity mode. Play to workout whilst feeling immersed through your journey as you move, see, feel, and hear. C-Smash VRS also has Accessibility options to make this game for everyone whether standing, seated, one-, or two-, left or right handed.

The game features original music from DJ Ken Ishii (Rez Infinite), Danalogue (The Comet is Coming), and UNKLE, and is a lot of fun, as you can read in our original PSVR2 review, where we said: “While I’d strongly recommend playing in roomscale settings, C-Smash VRS feels like the culmination of an idea twenty-odd years in gestation. There’s even haptic feedback galore, and it all adds to the immersion the overall experience brings. While it stumbles slightly with its single player offering, the multiplayer modes really are addictive, and it’s a gorgeous looking game with a terrific soundtrack. On top of all that, it’s simple and fun, is a bit of a workout, and is a lower priced title: what more could you want?”.

C-Smash VRS is out now for PSVR2, and comes to Meta Quest 2, 3, and Pro on April 4th.