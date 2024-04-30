Into the Emberlands announced, coming Summer 2024

Tiny Roar and publisher Daedalic Entertainment has announced Into the Emberlands, a “cosy game about exploration” coming this Summer to Steam Early Access.

The developer says that in the game you will “Step into the enchanting world of the Emberlands”, which is “home to the peaceful Knacks”. Apparenty “the world has been engulfed by the mysterious Miasma, plunging everything into darkness. As the chosen Lightbearer, you’re equipped with a lantern filled with radiant Ember. With its light you can cut through the thick shroud, allowing you to venture out across different biomes and save those that strayed from the path and became lost in the darkness.”

Check out the reveal trailer below:

In this cozy exploration game with a rogue-lite twist, you have a clear mission: Rescue the Knacks that lost their way out in the wilds and lead them back to safety. Collect a wide assortment of resources to rebuild and expand the village, and transform it into a safe haven for the Knacks! But be aware: If your lantern’s light fades while you’re out in the wild, you will become a lost one yourself, and the next Lightbearer will need to step into your shoes… Traverse various treacherous yet fascinating procedurally generated landscapes and biomes that make each new adventure different from the last. Every biome offers unique challenges and encounters, each needing you to adapt your playstyle if you want to succeed.

The developer says that: “The Emberlands is not just home to the Knacks, but to many other fantastical creatures! From lazy trolls and crazy scientists to… chickens?! They all offer their own quests and bargains to you. While some of them may be rather dubious, they all promise unique rewards, from resources and tools to upgrades to your equipment. Choose which offers you are willing to take – it’s all up to you!”

Into the Emberlands is coming to PC Steam early access in Summer 2024.