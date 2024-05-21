Capes gets two new character trailers

Spitfire Interactive and Daedalic Entertainment have posted two new character trailers for their upcoming superhero tactics title Capes. Coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on May 29th, the new videos show off the speedster Mecurial and powerful former football player Weathervane.

Mercurial is a versatile hero who combines immense speed with raw power. Even before getting her powers, Mercurial let her fists do the talking. From street fighting to professional combat sports, she’s been an active presence on the local scene. However, once she realized that her reflexes and speed had become inhuman, she knew she had just two options: join the Capes or get captured by The Company – the group that declared superpowers illegal. Mercurial’s speed allows her to cover huge distances, land some hefty punches, confuse or even disarm enemies and get out of danger, all within the blink of an eye.

Weathervane was a keen football player with a quick temper and big dreams. He’s been training hard and blowing through the competition, but that all changes when he accidentally unleashes his powers and gets captured by The Company for nefarious experiments. Luckily, the Capes save his life. He joins them to fight the good fight…and to get revenge. Weathervane’s Lightning Scourge shocks multiple enemies at once, while his wind abilities allow him to push and pull fuel barrels right to where he wants them – with explosive results!

The character trailers for Capes show off just how useful they’ll both be to your arsenal. It’s already looking like a pretty cool game, and these trailers are doing a great job of building our hype levels.