Super-hero tactical turn-based title Capes is coming to PC and Consoles this year, it has been announced by publisher Daedalic Entertainment, and developer Spitfire Interactive.

Having previously only been announced as in-development for PC, the fact Daedalic Entertainment is on board to publish Capes, this is helping Spitfire to bring it to consoles as well. The title will be coming to Nintendo Switch, along with PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

As if that weren’t enough, starting today there’s a demo available as part of Steam Next Fest, and it’ll be available until February 13th.

Capes is a turn-based superhero strategy game where players assemble a team of unique heroes while fighting to take back their city, now controlled by evil despots. Twenty years ago, the supervillains won. Since then, they’ve created a dystopian city where developing superpowers is a crime and no one has dared oppose them. Until now! Play across a series of dark and gritty campaigns and patrol assignments, push the story forward, or take time to explore with side missions that unlock more heroes. Complete challenges to earn skill points to increase your hero’s powers and abilities while you learn more about the hero’s lives and backstories.

Daedalic also sent over the list of key features for the title, which are as follows:

Be Mighty: Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities!

Play as heroic protectors of the innocent, each with unique skills and powers. Master your hero and unleash devastating ultimate abilities! Assemble Your Team: Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn’t based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day!

Select the right team for the right mission. Combat isn’t based on random numbers, so choose wisely to win the day! Level Up: Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades!

Complete challenging missions and side-quests to improve your heroes with new abilities and powerful upgrades! Defeat Evil: Face down vile villains and criminal corporate henchmen. Do you have what it takes to free your city from the clutches of villainy?

Capes is coming to PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation in 2023.