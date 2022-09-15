Thatgamecompany, the developer behind Journey, Flower, and flOw, has announced that Sky: Children of Light is coming to PlayStation in December.

The award-winning developer hasn’t given a specific date in December yet, but did explain that Sky: Children of Light is a “an interactive social play experience that users can peacefully, collaboratively, and expressively enjoy while altruistically connecting with other users; further expanding on thatgamecompany’s goal to create authentic experiences that foster human connections around the world”.

Interestingly, it’s also going to be free-to-play and have cross-play capabilities so mobile users and console versions can connect up if they so choose. The game has been hugely successful on mobile devices and Switch, with over 160million downloads across the App Store, Google Play, and Nintendo’s eShop.

At the end of the day, any game from the people who made Journey is going to have me paying attention. It came to Switch back in June 2021, with the description being: “Players arrive in Sky as a child of light to unravel the mysteries of the desolate kingdom. You are tasked to return the fallen stars back to their constellations. Explore seven dreamlike realms with like-minded friends, where you can fly, hold hands and collaborate together around the world. Compassion, friendship, and altruism are central elements of Sky, and the game’s innovative experience has drawn both critical acclaim and award”.