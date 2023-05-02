Dredge roadmap reveals markers, new modes, and paid DLC

Black Salt Games has confirmed the Dredge roadmap, and it includes some huge quality of life improvements to an already great game.

As explained by producer, Nadia Thorne via the PlayStation Blog, “one of the features requested by so many of you is extended functionality for the in-game map”, and so that is the first thing coming to the free update in May. According to Thorne, “The addition of map markers will allow you to select from different coloured icons representing everything from dangers, shipwrecks, mysteries, and more, enabling more effective navigation between locations than before. Additionally, this update will include some fixes and balance changes”.

The second update will bring two new modes to Dredge, passive mode (“which caters to players who prefer a less intense experience. Monsters that usually attack fishing boats will no longer be aggressive, allowing players to focus on fishing and enjoying the serene surroundings”) and photo mode.

But Black Salt Games explained that it’s not any normal photo mode, saying “When it launches, our photo mode will see the addition of a new in-game character who’ll help players unlock their camera ability and share clues on where to find some of the local marine wildlife as subjects for your photography, some of which will be brand new in this update. The mode will be ‘hooked’ into the PlayStation’s screenshot sharing ability so you can share your captures, whether that be of majestic whales or nightmarish abominations from the deep”.

The third update will add boat customisations like paint schemes and flags, and more information on this and the second update will be coming later in the year. But the big deal here is the there will be paid optional DLC featuring the Ironhaven Corporation. Thorne says “They’re looking to establish an innovative drilling operation in the area to revitalize the towns and populations, but their ultimate goal is unknown. As you gather materials to construct new buildings and biomatter to fuel the rig, meet new characters, craft new equipment, and catch new fish, you may uncover the truth behind their potentially nefarious operations”.

Dredge is out now for PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation.