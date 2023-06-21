Gaming is one of the biggest forms of entertainment in 2023 and has been for some time now. It offers a way to escape reality for a few hours and immerse yourself in a different world. Whether a fantasy game like Skyrim, a horror game like Resident Evil, or a mobile game like Candy Crush, there’re myriad genres to immerse yourself in. As technology improves and adapts, so too do the variety of platforms and opportunities to play video games, from consoles to PCs, virtual reality to social media, there’re many different ways to game in 2023.

Mobile gaming

Mobile gaming is one of the most easily accessible ways to game in 2023, with mobile gaming ads popping up everywhere to show you what the latest and most popular games around are at the moment. Addictive titles like Candy Crush and FarmVille have highlighted how much fun you can have at any given time, giving players the opportunity to play games whenever they want. Niantic’s Pokémon GO changed the way games can be played on mobile, introducing an element of fitness and exploration of local surroundings while still letting players have a lot of fun at the same time.

Console gaming

Sitting down in front of your television to play games is one of the most accessible ways to experience a plethora of content. Whether via the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch, turning on the console and diving right into an exciting digital experience is something many do to enjoy themselves.

PC gaming

PC gaming has been around for decades, and in 2023 it’s more popular than ever. Services like Steam, GOG, and Epic Games provide all the latest console games, as well as hundreds of PC-only titles that make use of the efficiency of the mouse and keyboard, such as rich strategy titles and management sims.

Playing in handheld

The popularity of the Nintendo Switch has given players another option in how to play games in 2023, with handheld gaming being more popular now than it ever was. Older consoles like the Game Boy started a craze that has never gone away, and there are even game-specific handheld devices that allow players to give old classics and new titles a chance.

Virtual reality

20 years ago, people seldom believed it would be possible to immerse themselves in gaming through virtual reality. Headsets like the Meta Quest 2 and HTC Vive allow players the chance to feel as though they are within the video game, experiencing the story and gameplay as if they were right there. It’s possible to enter warzones, run around space stations, and step back in time through virtual reality, and the technology is still getting better with every passing year.

Social Media

It might not be one of the most popular avenues of gaming, but many social media sites allow players to participate in a gaming space. For example, Facebook introduced a massively popular game called The Walking Dead: Last Mile, based on the hugely popular comic book series written by Robert Kirkman. Known as a massively interactive live event, players could participate in how the story unfolded, with their choices affecting the overarching narrative. Other games like Pac-Man Community and the upcoming Silent Hill: Ascension take those similar ‘MILE’ elements and turn them into a social media game, showcasing a new way to play video games.