Great Houses of Calderia founders beta coming this month

Resistance Games and Firesquid has confirmed that the Great Houses of Calderia founders beta will be kicking off on July 20th.

The founders beta program will give people an early look at the Great Houses of Calderia game universe, with a 25% discount on the game. The developer says that “as part of this privileged circle, your name will be forever memorialized in the credits, and you’ll receive a unique role in the official Discord server“, while also adding that on top of that “Founders Beta participants will receive the Digital Original Soundtrack (OST) and a breathtaking Digital Artbook, further enriching your Calderia experience”.

Check out the founders trailer, below:

Take the lead of a Noble Family that aims to rule Calderia, a mythical province of the Empire scarred by the insatiable thirst for power. Define the traditions of your house over time and craft a lasting dynasty. Form diplomatic relations and secure powerful alliances with neighboring houses through trade, war, or even marriage. Maintain order in Calderia by strategically appointing key members of the family in roles across trade, espionage, and military. Designate roles wisely, as members of the family hold their own destiny. Their actions, good or bad, can fracture even the strongest alliances. There are many ways to ensure your family withstands the test of time and ascends the ranks of Calderia. Manage and expand your own fiefdom and its population, and cultivating a rich tapestry of traditions unique to your House. Your rule influences the fate of Calderia in the end times, so attain Honorary Ranks through elevating your nobility status while vassalizing others.

Here’s the list of key features for the title:

Wage war through the real-time tactical battle system

Manage social conflicts through the unique resources management system

Organize trade agreements and send delegations to your competing houses

Define the traditions of your family over generations and gain unique advantages and weaknesses

Appoint your family members to key tasks in your delegations to trade, spy, negotiate and lead your armies. Organize marriages and secure your succession!

Key characters have their own personality shaped by the events they will face, impacting their willingness and ability to serve you right

Hundreds of unique events with important decisions to make. Tackle a wide range of situations from diplomacy to war to the personal journey of family members

Assign key characters to oversee production of a Fiefdom to specialize your economy to gain a competitive advantage

Unveil the fantastic land of Calderia and solve its legends and myths

Create your own unique stories with a standalone modding tool at launch, allowing the community to construct their own narrative within a highly replayable experience

Great Houses of Calderia founders beta will start on July 20th.