Shazam App: How to Bet on Sports on Your Smartphone

Today’s bettors know what a mobile app for comfortable gaming should be – fast, convenient and unique. Shazam casino app, a mobile app that allows its users to stay in touch with their favourite games and entertainment, has exactly those characteristics. Today we will tell you why you should join this ambitious project, how to do it right and how to get the welcome bonus.

Briefly about the Shazam App

While its own mobile app is still under development, the Shazam project offers its audience the equally convenient option of using the mobile version of the official betting website. It is just as functional as the basic version and allows players to take advantage of the activities on offer at any time. Therefore, instead of doing a Shazam app download, you just need to add the appropriate extension to your mobile browser. But more on that later.

Let’s start with a brief description of the project. The mobile version of the website is also only available to users over the age of 18 who have officially registered an account with the system. This condition is one of the mandatory provisions of the Curacao 365/JAZ international licence governing the project. You can find this and other useful information on the official website while you’re looking for ways to Shazam app download free Android.

The mobile version is available for Android and iOS devices. You won’t spend a single megabyte to add an extension instead of installing the Shazam app. The site will work correctly in all popular browsers – Opera, Chrome, Safari, Mozilla, Edge and so on. To do so, your devices must have the following specifications:

operating system versions from Android 8.0 and iOS 11.0;

at least 1 GB of RAM.

If these conditions are met, you can move on to adding a shortcut to the browser.

Benefits of the Shazam App Download

Although the web version of the Shazam website is also very popular, the mobile version has a number of advantages that appeal to users. You can take advantage of them without having to Download Shazam Casino, but simply by adding a shortcut to the browser on your smartphone or tablet.

Key benefits include:

support for all basic functions, including balance management and use of bonuses;

saving you money and megabytes on downloading the Shazam apk;

the ability to connect to games and entertainment anytime, anywhere;

real-money games that can be withdrawn directly from your mobile device if you win;

No need to update applications regularly to improve its performance;

SSL encryption of user personal data for maximum protection of your interests;

The adaptability of the mobile site to different screen sizes;

simple interface and clear navigation.

These and many other reasons make users increasingly turn to the mobile version of Shazam without having to conduct a Shazam app download at this stage of interaction with the project.

Registration in the Mobile Version

As long as you don’t need to Download Shazam Casino. All you need is a well working mobile device running on Android or iOS. To connect to the project, you need to:

Open any browser on your smartphone or tablet. Go to the official website of the Shazam Casino project. Select “Join Now” at the top of the home page. Fill out the form that opens with information – name and surname, postal address with postcode, e-mail and contact phone number. Think of a unique username and a strong password. Confirm agreement to the rules for using the site’s facilities by clicking on the purple “Register” button.

Once registration is complete, your account will be created automatically without any download of the Shazam apk. Use your username and password to log in to your account. In case you forget these details, you will be able to regain access by contacting the support team. After reviewing the request, the team will send you an email with instructions to your contact email address.

User support is one of Shazam’s top priorities. You can contact the experts at any time through a variety of channels:

contact telephone number;

email;

online chat.

Customer service is available 24 hours a day, so you’ll get an answer and the necessary advice quickly enough.

Financial Transactions

The main currency for transactions is AUD. Today, the mobile version of the Shazam casino app supports a variety of payment systems, but each has its own limits:

bank cards – deposits from 25 to 1,000 AUD, withdrawals from 100 to 2,000 AUD;

cryptocurrencies – deposits from 25 to 25,000 AUD, withdrawals from 100 to 2,000 AUD;

Neosurf AUD – deposits from 25 to 250 AUD, withdrawals not yet available.

The balance will be credited automatically, but withdrawals can take up to 24 hours. There are no additional fees for transactions.

Bonus Shazam App

In order to drum up user interest before the Shazam app download is available, the project offers its audience a special bonus. All new players who create a personal account and make a deposit can get it. The terms and conditions of the offer apply to the first three deposits and are activated via a promo code when a deposit is made. The welcome bonus allows users to receive up to A$7,500, which can be used for their favourite activities.

The terms and conditions are presented here:

1st deposit – 250% Pokies bonus up to 3,000 AUD;

2nd deposit – 200% bonus up to 3,000 AUD;

3rd deposit – 150% bonus up to 1,500 AUD.

Bonus funds can be used for entertainment in Pokies, Table Games, Specialties, but subject to the wagering requirement, the wagering requirement is 35x.