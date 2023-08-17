Afia Manicato is one of the characters in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. She is the main protagonist of the story, and it is with her help that the Red Marley and her crew can overcome the evil Ignacia. Afia is one of the crew members you can take on missions with you, and it is important that you understand how they work to get the best out of them. We’ve also pulled together all you need to know to obtain all their Badges as well as other tasks to get 100% completion with this character.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Afia Manicato in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Afia Manicato Guide

Overview

Name: Afia Manicato

Role: Navigator – Handles maps and navigation on board. Chooses entry points and makes moment-to-moment decisions in

missions. She is the latest addition to my merry crew.

Skills:

By drawing the sword from her chest, she can unhinge herself from space-time and instantly teleport from one place to another. After she teleports, she must quickly replace the sword or her body will become unstable. Time Freeze – She can also use this power to freeze a person in space-time for a few seconds with a snap of her fingers. The target remains completely unaware and freezed while this is happening, and continues what they are doing once the effect is over.

Skill Upgrade:

Grand Blink: Unlock’s Afia’s Grand Blink, which has an increased range, and is not restricted by line of sight. This ability taxes Afia greatly, so it has limited uses.

Crew Tale: None

Captain’s Test Mission: None

Challenge Room: Yes

Badges (16 Total)

Privateer (Afia) – Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 5, 12, and 20 missions.

Finish missions with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Long Distance Prodding – Provoke a Prognosticar over a distance of 15 meters.

– Provoke a Prognosticar over a distance of 15 meters. Afia’s World – Kill 5 guards whilst someone is affected by Time Freeze.

Kill 5 guards whilst someone is affected by Time Freeze. Swashbuckler (Afia) – Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, and 250 takedowns.

– Take down guards with this crewmate (3 Badges available) Unshackled – Kill 3 guards in 7 seconds with only Afia

– Kill 3 guards in 7 seconds with only Afia Alone in the Dread – Finish a mission in Dread Vine’s Grove with only Afia in your team.

– Finish a mission in Dread Vine’s Grove with only Afia in your team. Zoned Out – Use Time Freeze on a guard who is in conversation with at least 2 other guards.

– Use Time Freeze on a guard who is in conversation with at least 2 other guards. There is No Distance – Travel a certain distance with Blink (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 250, 500, and 750.

Travel a certain distance with Blink (3 Badges available) The Only Way Forward Is Up – Travel a distance of 5 or more meters upwards with Blink in 5 different locations. Locations: Calamity Reef, Iron Bay, Twins of Nerechtemeresch, Dread Vine’s Cove, and Angler’s Grave.

– Travel a distance of 5 or more meters upwards with Blink in 5 different locations. Explorer (Afia) – Finish a mission on all islands with this crewmate.

Tips for using Afia Manicato

Afia has plenty of tricks up her sleeve to make her a viable crewmate on missions. Her Blink ability means she can not only travel a short distance instantly, but it also means she can kill foes from a distance too, which is very handy. She carries foes low which means she can do so in dashed viewcones too, which gives your more options when moving bodies. Her Time Freeze can be invaluable to effectively cancel out an enemy whilst you take out another. Just be wary that her takedown animation is long, and so it may be advised to use other crewmates if the timing is tight.