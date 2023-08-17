In Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, you will notice in your Logbook that there is an Other section for progression, and this refers to the Global Badges you can unlock throughout playing. These are found in the Global Statistics section of the Logbook, and then under Global Badges. When you first look into this part of the Logbook, you’ll find most of the information about Badges is blanked out. Only the Badges you acquire will appear here with the details of how you acquire them.

However, we’ve pulled together a list of all the Global Badges ad their requirements so you know how to find them. Read on for a complete list of all the Global Badges in Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew | Global Badges list (54 Total)

True Pirate – Earn all badges (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 303, 454, and 606 Badges.

– Earn all badges (3 Badges available) Power Of The Soul – Earn all Crew badges (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 92, 138, and 184 Badges.

– Earn all Crew badges (3 Badges available) Been There, Done That – Earn all Location Badges (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 67, 101, and 135 Badges.

– Earn all Location Badges (3 Badges available) Once More Unto The Breach – Earn all Mission Badges (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 96, 144, and 192 Badges.

– Earn all Mission Badges (3 Badges available) Spice Of Life – Finish 5 missions with each crewmate

– Finish 5 missions with each crewmate No Regrets – Complete all Captain’s Tests

Complete all Captain’s Tests Grand Design – Execute a plan with 8 crewmates.

Execute a plan with 8 crewmates. Piercing Shot – Kill more then 2 guards with an environmental kill

– Kill more then 2 guards with an environmental kill Face the Maiden’s Wrath – Keep an alarm going for 5 consecutive minutes.

– Keep an alarm going for 5 consecutive minutes. Bigger on the Inside – Step inside the Marley’s holds.

– Step inside the Marley’s holds. Keep It Simple – Finish a mission without using any distractions.

– Finish a mission without using any distractions. Tick-Tock – Finish any mission in under 3:00 minutes.

– Finish any mission in under 3:00 minutes. Legend In The Making – Finish 10 missions on Legend or Cursed difficulty.

– Finish 10 missions on Legend or Cursed difficulty. Ghost Pirate – Finish 10 missions without raising alarm.

– Finish 10 missions without raising alarm. Bloodless Raid – Finish 10 missions without killing anyone.

– Finish 10 missions without killing anyone. Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Hide 750 bodies (4 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 150, 250, and 750 bodies.

– Hide 750 bodies (4 Badges available) High Spirits – Unlock all Skill Upgrades

– Unlock all Skill Upgrades Beach Episode – On the Marley, have all crewmates who can swim in the water at the same time.

– On the Marley, have all crewmates who can swim in the water at the same time. All Hands On Deck – Revive all crewmates.

– Revive all crewmates. Spooky Lighting – On the Marley, have all usable light sources extinguished at the same time.

– On the Marley, have all usable light sources extinguished at the same time. All In A Day’s Work – Finish all Crew Tales.

– Finish all Crew Tales. And Stay Down – Kill all skellys on deck before one is revived again.

– Kill all skellys on deck before one is revived again. Quick Inspection – On the Marley, move from the Captain’s cabin to the very front of the ship in 5 seconds.

– On the Marley, move from the Captain’s cabin to the very front of the ship in 5 seconds. Burial At Sea – On the Marley, shoot a skeleton into the sea as Gaelle.

– On the Marley, shoot a skeleton into the sea as Gaelle. A Presto Signora – Unlock the secret crewmate.

– Unlock the secret crewmate. Cry Some More – Find and kill all Mimimi Devs.

– Find and kill all Mimimi Devs. Fate Is Cruel – Kill 50 guards using environmental kills. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 10, 25, and 50 kills.

– Kill 50 guards using environmental kills. (3 Badges available) You Cannot Break Me! – Kill Inquisitor Ignacia 10 times in one mission.

Kill Inquisitor Ignacia 10 times in one mission. Welcome To The Other Side – Take down 3000 guards in total (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 500, 1500, and 3000 guards.

– Take down 3000 guards in total (3 Badges available) Team Effort – Take down 16 guards within 10 seconds.

– Take down 16 guards within 10 seconds. Blasphemous Uncertainty – Take down 100 Prognosticars. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 25, 50, and 100 Prognosticars.

– Take down 100 Prognosticars. (3 Badges available) Eternal Bond – Take down 150 Kindred. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 50, 75, and 150 Kindred.

– Take down 150 Kindred. (3 Badges available) Judgment Postponed – Take down 100 Iudex. (3 Badges available) Badges are awarded at 25, 50, and 100 Iudex.

– Take down 100 Iudex. (3 Badges available)