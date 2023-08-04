The First Descendant crossplay open beta is coming in September

Nexon Games has announced the the upcoming cross-play beta for The First Descendant will be open to anyone who registers on the official site, and in order to accommodate this, and allow PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X players to all test the game together, the open beta has moved dates, starting on September 19th and ending on September 25th.

Nexon has also confirmed that players will be shown how the events prior to the game unfurled, via a “substantial prologue” when you start the open beta. The developer says “Why are they trying to get hold of the Iron Heart? How will humanity fight back? This will all be answered in The First Descendant’s Prologue”.

Check out the cinematic trailer for the game, below:

The First Descendant is a next-gen free-to-play third-person PvE co-op action RPG shooter launching with crossplay across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PC via Steam. Developed using Unreal Engine 5.2, players become a Descendant whose mission is to combat against alien invaders – The Vulgus who crossed dimensions over 100 years ago and brought with them the devastating Colossi and destruction– for the survival of humanity and to protect Albion and the continent of Ingris. Players will encounter spectacular stories as they grow stronger through various missions and raids to finally discover the Descendants’ secret. Cooperation is crucial as players team up with one another in strategic 4-player boss fights where teamwork and tactics are key. New equipment, materials, and items obtained through a myriad of missions and boss fights will contribute to players’ character development.

There are lots of updates and adjustments being made for the open beta, such as improved frame rate, HDR, and DLSS 3 support for PC, while quality of life improvements like revamped grappling hook controls, and new parkour movements are being added. There’s a new additional storyline, new gameplay content (new cosmetic system, maps, etc), and a lot more.

If you do play the open beta, there are rewards exclusive to people who do so, with everyone who tries the beta getting a “limited edition social motion”, though if you hit level 20 with your descendant level, you’ll get a “back-attachment customization item at launch”.