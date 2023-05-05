Veiled Experts enters early access on May 18th

NEXON Games has announced that its 5v5 tactical shooter Veiled Experts is coming to early access this month, on May 18th (at 8pm PT), and can be wishlisted now via Steam.

This comes not long after the final beta test, where the development team says it has “gathered player feedback to create an improved gameplay experience for Early Access and has added preliminary controller support to the game”. The developer says it’ll carry on refining the experience through the early access period and right up to the full release “later this year”.

If you did take part in the beta, your user names and event rewards obtained are saved, but all other information will be reset. Check out the latest trailer along with the official word on the game, below:

In Veiled Experts, players jump into the boots, sneakers and heels of a group of multinational agents engaged in a worldwide conflict between governments, corporations and terrorists to take hold of an advanced microchip known as the Lepton System, a groundbreaking technology that threatens to throw off the world’s balance of power. With a combination of ten diverse agents, each with a unique blend of skills and Lepton abilities, teams must strategize and survive through an onslaught of opposing enemy forces. Multiple game modes offer varied combat scenarios and objectives, these include Bomb Defusal, Team Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch vs AI modes.

We previewed Veiled Experts a few months ago, where Mick said that “These days, the online squad shooter genre is a densely saturated arena. Standing out among the crowd is tough, but Veiled Experts had plenty going for it where the gunplay and level design is concerned. I haven’t played as every agent for long enough to really pick a favourite, but the quirkiness of McQueen’s iPad playlist is enough to lodge her in my memory above the others. Time will tell if it can do enough to stick the landing, but Veiled Experts is starting off with the right boxes ticked”.

Veiled Experts is set to release into early access on PC via Steam on May 18th. 2023.