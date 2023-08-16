The Isle Tide Hotel is the next FMV title from Wales Interactive

Wales Interactive has announced The Isle Tide Hotel, a game it says is the team’s “biggest production yet”, including cast members from shows such as Game of Thrones, and Call the Midwife.

This new title is described by the publisher as “Think Twin Peaks, but British, and with a Wes Anderson aesthetic. Or how about a grittier version of Knives Out (but with seven unique endings)”. The game is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android on September 12th, 2023.

Check out the gameplay trailer, below:

Play as an absent father who must rescue his teenage daughter from an eclectic cult before their final night at The Isle Tide Hotel. Save Eleanor Malone in this eccentric live-action mystery, where every decision affects the story. Created by brother-sister director-producer combo Harry and Grace Chadwick, The Isle Tide Hotel takes inspiration from the transformational journey of parenthood. The adventure is transformational in more ways than one, though – each playthrough will uncover unique lore, Easter eggs, and hidden scenes to help you uncover the truth of The Isle Tide Hotel.

Here’s just a few of the cast members, too: Michael D. Xavier (“Gentleman Jack”, “The Blacklist”) Jemima Rooper (“Flowers in the Attic: The Origin” (2022), “Matriarch” (2022-Hulu), Amit Shah (“Happy Valley”, “The Witcher”) Richard Brake (“Game of Thrones”) Georgie Glen (“Call the Midwife”) Tristram Wymark (“Pennyworth”) Jessica Ellerby (“Pennyworth”, “Lovesick”) Joni Ayton-Kent (“The Watch”).

The previous title from Wales Interactive was Mia and the Dragon Princess, which Lyle enjoyed, scoring it an 8/10. He said it “is a wonderful FMV action adventure, with ridiculous characters, exciting fight scenes and genuinely funny writing. It isn’t the longest of games and doesn’t have particularly engaging gameplay, but for a fun frolic into the world of FMV games you could do a hell of a lot worse than spending an evening with Mia and her mysterious buddy”.

The Isle Tide Hotel will be released on September 12th.