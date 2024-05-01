Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance “An Ideal World” trailer released

Atlus has released a new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance showing off the deeper lore the redux of the game includes.

The publisher says that the “An Ideal World” trailer “invites viewers to explore a post-apocalyptic Tokyo while showcasing the new storyline, connections with new allies, intense turn-based combat and legions of demons.”

Check out the new video, below, which has the description: “An ideal world comes at a cost: The eradication of humans and demons”

Vengeance brings the story of Shin Megami Tensei V to more platforms –PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC – along with a brand-new story path, the Canon of Vengeance. The game features stunning next-gen visuals, new areas, demons and music to support an improved battle system, providing a richer gameplay experience. Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Additionally, the game features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration in this newest entry in the series.

In our review from 2021, Chris White said it is “a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout”.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC for Windows and Steam on June 14th, 2024.