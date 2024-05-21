Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown gets second free update

Ubisoft have announced Boss Attack, the second free update for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown which players can experience right now. It includes two new Boss challenges from Artaban in The Haven, as well as two new outfits for Sargon.
This second Title Update, called Boss Attack, invites players to revive iconic moments on Mount Qaf, with two new Boss challenges from Artaban in The Haven, and two new outfits for Sargon. In the “Boss Revenge” challenge, players can face each boss separately, at any difficulty, with statistics boards to help them keep track of their best attempts. Once they feel warmed-up, they can take on the “Boss Rush” challenge and try to defeat all 8 main bosses in a row, changing equipped amulets and Athra surges between each fight, and keeping an eye on their health and potions.
Along with the free update coming to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, players will also get the iconic 2008 outfit as one of the rewards for completing Boss Rush, and there will be new ways to fast travel thanks to the wak-wak trees, which is completely free for thos who already own the game.
We loved Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown when it released in January, and in our review we said “with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, 2024 is off to a flying start. It’s a fantastic return to the franchise’s side-scrolling roots, and one of the strongest, smoothest examples of the genre I’ve played. It never seems to run out of ideas and, despite some pretty savage difficulty spikes in places (which you can mitigate with a superb set of difficulty options), it maintains a satisfying, fluid pace throughout.”