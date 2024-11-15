Goat Simulator 3 getting free update and Hocus Pocus DLC

Coffee Stain Publishing and Coffee Stain North are releasing a free community update and paid Hocus Pocus DLC for Goat Simulator 3. On November 25, players will get a free update that shows off the work of talented community at the heart of the game in celebration of its two-year anniversary. Various events, abilities, instincts, and gear based on submissions from the community Gear Competition will be available.
The winners of the competition are as follows:
- Bob (the Blobfish) – 1st place submission by Wilem Ménard
- Puppet Goat – joint-3rd place submission by Jeroen Vermeulen
- Grappling Bow – joint-3rd place submission by Evan Jonah Grizzard
The free update will also include some quality of life improvements such as upgraded pop-ups for the menu, a News Feed, and an ‘add-ons’ option for the Wardrobe. As for the Hocus Pocus DLC coming to Goat Simulator 3, there will be 20 new gears with six of which having new abilities, a new vehicle (is that a witch’s broom we see in the trailer?), and five new instincts. Here are just some of the highlights of the new Goat Simulator 3 DLC:
- Chain Spirit Boots – Chain objects together for some tangled-up mayhem
- The Broom – Fly around and feel the wind in your fur coat
- Dragon Scales – Launch fiery tornadoes at all who dare cross your path
- Owl Companion – A new friend that brings you gifts (in the form of nearby NPCs)
“As we are approaching the 2 year anniversary of Goat Simulator 3, we knew we had to make it special, said Santiago Ferrero, Creative Director at Coffee Stain North. “We loved running the Gear Competition and we’re thrilled to introduce the winning players’ designs into the game in celebration of our baa-rilliant community, and we can’t wait to see what magical mayhem everyone gets up to with the Hocus Pocus pack.”