Free update adds three areas to New Pokémon Snap

It’s no secret that I love taking pictures of Pokemon, so I’m so excited that there’s a free update adding three areas to New Pokémon Snap. I already absolutely adored the game when I reviewed it earlier this year, and can’t wait to play even more on August 4th.
“Get ready for even more adventures in New Pokémon Snap! Starting at 2:00 a.m. BST on 4 August, players with an internet connection can download a free content update that will include beautiful, new areas to visit—plus 20 additional Pokémon to discover.
Three stunning new areas will be available to explore:
Secret Side Path (Day/Night) – The NEO-ONE shrinks to a tiny size when you explore this area, so the Pokémon you see will look gigantic! You can even hear their breathing and footsteps in this thrilling area, and you might spot new kinds of behaviour from Pokémon you’ve seen before.
Mightywide River (Day/Night) – Mightywide River is a nurturing water source that provides the whole of Belusylva Island with sustenance. You’ll be conducting research as you ride down the river, so be on the lookout for rapids as you search for Pokémon, and keep your camera ready so you don’t miss capturing them in action.
Barren Badlands (Day/Night) – In this area, you’ll research the badlands of Voluca Island, where dry winds from the desert blow. This area has many peculiar features, from geysers to poisonous, gas-spewing swamps. Pokémon may be hiding underground or in the rocky cliffs, so keep your eyes peeled for them while you’re on your expedition.”
The trailer features some of my favourite pocket buddies, like the tree dinosaur Tropius and the big poison blob Swalot. These new stages look absolutely incredible, especially the “Grounded” style shrunk down area. I guess I’ll be spending even more hours taking the perfect snaps next week.