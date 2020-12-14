One of this year’s best racing games is getting new content soon, as Funselektor announces art of rally free update. The gorgeous rally game was already great, but with extra content is a no brainer.
“Indie game dev Funselektor has announced that his racing game art of rally will today receive its first free major update, adding a bunch of new features to the successful driving game that launched earlier this Fall on PC/Mac/Linux via Steam.
In the ‘Heritage Update’ update, players will get to test their drifting skills with 8 vintage cars, chase their own ghost car to beat their best score, or take some chill time to create and share their personal livery.
The new ‘Heritage Update’ features:
– 8 iconic vintage cars: The zetto, la super montaine, la longana and more!
– Ghost racing: Push your limits and chase your own best scores
– Livery mods: create and share your own and unique paint mods
– Add your own screenshots to the launch menu
art of rally is a stylized driving experience inspired by the golden era of rally, that takes the players all across the world to drive through beautiful and soothing environments inspired by real locations from Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.”
Our own Gary Bailey absolutely loved art of rally, and it’s a game I desperately want to try when I get chance. It’s great to see new content coming to it, and hopefully there’s even more to come.