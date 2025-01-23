Over the Hill announced by Funselektor

Funselektor has teamed up with Strelka Games again, and the result is another picturesque vehicular-based game: Over the Hill.

If the artwork for the image above looks familiar, it’s because this is indeed the same teams that worked on Art of Rally, with the publisher saying this is a “free-roaming offroad exploration game sporting the former’s iconic minimalist art style perfected in art of rally”, adding: “Take your vehicle off the familiar race tracks and onto untraveled paths across lush summer meadows, snowy mountain ranges and many more of the beautiful minimalistic environments, either by yourself or with a friend. This adventure is coming to Steam soon!”

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Venture off the paved roads to explore a vast world in over the hill, rambling your way through all kinds of biomes and terrains — by yourself or with a pal by your side! Day-and-night cycles and changing weather make for a dynamic, immersive experience. Roam the land with your vehicle as you discover Portals that link a variety of stunning environments together and unlock new areas to navigate. While exploring these wild natures, don’t forget to equip your vehicle for this endeavour — after all, what’s a trip without properly prepping your ride? Looking for more than a serene cruise? Hidden gems, objectives and challenges such as offroad trails are scattered across the maps, waiting for you to uncover and complete them as you travel through enchanting sceneries. We hope you don’t mind the dirt though, for your vehicle will definitely require a good scrubbing after traversing through all kinds of weather conditions — muddy plains included.

Founder of Funselektor Dune Casu, says: “After having developed several games about motorsport, we wanted to go off-track by offering players a vast world to lose themselves at a slower pace. In a way, this game is similar to the experience I’ve had journeying across North America in my trusty camper van. There’s something special about being in the wilderness in the middle of nowhere, from the peace, the sounds of nature and less distraction from the civilized world. I hope this game can really drive that feeling home.”

This follows on from the previously released Golden Lap last year, and is the second game the two teams have worked on together.

Over the Hill is coming soon.