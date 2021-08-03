Stylish racing game art of rally releasing on Xbox, Game Pass and Switch

Indie game dev Funselektor has announced today in a new trailer that critically acclaimed racing game art of rally will release on Xbox One, Xbox Series, Game Pass for console/PC and Switch on August 12. The PlayStation 4 and 5 versions will come soon after, and are still planned for Summer 2021.

The Switch and Xbox family versions of art of rally will benefit from all previous updates already published on its PC counterpart, including the brand new “Kenya update” that will release simultaneously on all available platforms.

art of rally is a stylized driving experience inspired by the golden era of rally that takes the players all across the world to drive through beautiful and soothing environments inspired by real locations from Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.

You can check out the latest trailer here:

Art of rally features

Progress through the golden years of rally in Career Mode.

61 iconic rally cars from the 60s to the 90’s, Group B, Group S, Group A.

60 rally stages in Finland, Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany.

Daily and weekly challenges with leaderboards.

Photo and Replay mode for sharing screenshots.

Ghost racing: Push your limits and chase your own best scores.

The Keyna Update

The Kenya Update is included in all console versions and is coming for free on PC. It includes: