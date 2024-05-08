Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be playable at Download Festival

Atlus and Sega Europe has announced a collaboration with Download Festival, meaning that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will be playable there during June 14-16, which is the game’s launch weekend.

The team says that there will be a “post-apocalyptic, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance themed SEGA and ATLUS immersive experience”, which will feature eight stations to play the game on at Donington Park, in-between seeing bands like Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, and Corey Taylor.

Andy Copping, Executive President of UK Touring Live Nation said: “We are so excited to see SEGA bring Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance to Download Festival, creating a unique experience for our festival goers. Music and games have a long history of working together and their fan bases are frequently overlapping, so it feels like a natural fit. We can’t wait to see you at the gameplay stations!”

Sega and Atlus has really been ramping up things ahead of the June 14th release (which, by the way, was actually brought forward a week!), with the most recent trailer, “An Ideal World” focussing on the deeper lore that the new version of the game adds.

Vengeance brings the story of Shin Megami Tensei V to more platforms –PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC – along with a brand-new story path, the Canon of Vengeance. The game features stunning next-gen visuals, new areas, demons and music to support an improved battle system, providing a richer gameplay experience. Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Additionally, the game features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration in this newest entry in the series.

In our review from 2021, Chris White said it is “a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout”.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC for Windows and Steam on June 14th, 2024.