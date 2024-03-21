Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance release date moved forward

Atlus has announced that upcoming RPG Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has had its date moved forward by a week. This means it’ll now be available on Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Windows, and Steam, on June 14th.

Originally released in 2021, exclusively for Nintendo Switch, the June release gives potential fans a chance to play it on many more systems with what Atlus is calling the definitive version. As you’d expect, however, the “Vengeance” addition to the name means its not just a re-release, and Atlus says there’s a “wholly new story path”, and adds that “the game is fully evolved with stunning visuals tailored to modern consoles and new areas, demons and music to support an improved battle system, providing a smoother and richer RPG set amidst a war between demons and angels”.

Check out a recent trailer, below:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Additionally, the game features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration in this newest entry in the series.

In our review from 2021, Chris White said: “Shin Megami Tensei V is a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout. If you’re looking for the perfect JRPG on Switch, this is about as close as you’re going to get”.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 14th.