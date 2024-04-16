Metaphor: ReFantazio is having a live stream with Katsura Hashino next week

Atlus has announced that a special live stream showing off new gameplay for Metaphor: ReFantazio is happening next week, on April 22nd.
It’s going to be a slightly late one for those of us in the UK, as it’s happening at 11pm BST (UK time) on the official YouTube channel, and on Steam. USA time wise, it’s happening at 3pm PT, which is 6pm Eastern time.
However, it’s looking like it’ll be a fairly exciting event (not least because it’s one of those games most of us can’t wait to play), as the team says that “viewers will be guided through never-before-seen gameplay by Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino”, adding that “the livestream will feature English subtitles and dubbed audio”.
From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.