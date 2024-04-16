Metaphor: ReFantazio is having a live stream with Katsura Hashino next week

Atlus has announced that a special live stream showing off new gameplay for Metaphor: ReFantazio is happening next week, on April 22nd.

It’s going to be a slightly late one for those of us in the UK, as it’s happening at 11pm BST (UK time) on the official YouTube channel, and on Steam. USA time wise, it’s happening at 3pm PT, which is 6pm Eastern time.

However, it’s looking like it’ll be a fairly exciting event (not least because it’s one of those games most of us can’t wait to play), as the team says that “viewers will be guided through never-before-seen gameplay by Studio Zero director Katsura Hashino”, adding that “the livestream will feature English subtitles and dubbed audio”.

From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.

The links you will need to watch are as follows:

Also, here’s some of the key features, from the Steam page:

Go on quests, dungeon dive, & hunt for treasures by day. Strengthen relationships, build bonds, & increase virtues by night. Choose your actions wisely, time management is key to achieving your goal.

Ride your “gauntlet runner” to faraway dungeons & towns across an expansive world. Discover beautiful landscapes accompanied by captivating music, immersive UI, & anime cutscenes.

A unique battle system combining turn based & real time action grants strategy & exhilaration at every turn. Party customization through “Archetypes” provides freedom to personalize your adventure.

A mysterious & exciting story unfolds in a world where people must fight their own anxiety. Join the high-stakes Royal Tournament that promises hours of captivating exploration and discovery.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Windows and Steam. You can wishlist it now.