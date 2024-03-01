Atlus has announced that upcoming fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio is now available to wishlist on PC and consoles. This means for Windows PC and Steam, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, you can keep an eye on it now, though we don’t yet have that long-awaited release date, sadly, and for PC, we don’t have the system requirements either.

The Xbox page does reveal a little bit of information, however, such as it having 4K Ultra HD and Ray Tracing capabilities. Xbox cloud saves is interesting, too, as that suggests those who own on Windows and Xbox can perhaps swap between devices, which would be a boon for users of devices like the Lenovo Legion Go or ASUS Rog Ally.

Check out the latest trailer for the game, below:

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a fantasy RPG that takes players on a thrilling adventure in a world where eight tribes live in strife and the throne sits empty after the king’s assassination. With no heirs to wear the crown, the will of the late king decrees that the kingdom’s next monarch will be elected by the people, and thus begins your fight for the throne… and the future. Featuring an epic storyline with fierce turn-based battles against powerful foes and other candidates vying for the crown, you’ll customize your party from endless combinations of classes, dive into the deepest dungeons, and come face to face with this world’s greatest threats – humans. From the creative minds behind Persona 3, 4, and 5 comes Metaphor: ReFantazio, a unique fantasy world, where your protagonist will journey alongside his fairy companion, Gallica, to lift the curse from the kingdom’s lost prince. Control your destiny, face your fears and awaken magical “Archetype” powers that lie dormant in your heart. By awakening to an “Archetype,” you will unlock the power to channel and combine the abilities of unique job classes. Strengthen your bonds and build your party to take down powerful foes and discover the kingdom’s true nature.

Metaphor: ReFantazio is coming in 2024 to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.