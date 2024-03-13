Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass adds two music packs

Two new music sets are now available in Persona 3 Reload as part of the Expansion Pass, adding songs from Persona 3 Royal and Persona 4 Golden. The two sets, titled Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set, will give players a chance to listen to some of their favourite bangers from two of the best games in the franchise which include the following tracks:

The Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set includes Life Will Change, Beneath the Mask, Kichijoji 199X, Gentle Madman, I Believe, Keeper of Lust, Blooming Villain, and Victory (appears on battle results screen).

The Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set includes Backside of the TV, Game, Junes Theme, Heaven, Long Way, Revelations: Mitsuo, The Almighty, Results (appears on battle results screen).

Later in the year, players who have purchased the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass will be getting the Velvet Costume and BGM Set in May, along with the post-ending DLC ‘Episode Aigis – The Answer set to release in September. Players on Xbox Game Pass can can grab the Expansion Pass for free until January 31 next year, but it can also be purchased for £28.99 digitally.

We loved Persona 3 Reload when it released, saying “Persona 3 Reload is a sensational entry in the Persona series, with a plethora of improvements that make it an absolute joy to play. The combat is among the very best the genre has to offer, the story has some truly shocking moments, and the soundtrack is on another level. I do think that the less fleshed out cast and overwhelming massive dungeon still make it slightly inferior to the other modern Persona games, but it’s still one of the best games you’ll play all year regardless.”