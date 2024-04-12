Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets new trailer: “The Sacrifice”

Atlus has shared a new trailed for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance called “The Sacrifice”, along with a few new details.

The new info reminds us of the characters, systems, and demons in the game, but the trailer shows off new demons, including Qadištu. On top of that, the publisher also unveiled “Godhood Guild”, which is a special club for fans. Atlus says this will give members who join up the chance to get content drops, merch giveaways, and news about the game first, and can be joined via this link.

Right, onto the trailer, then:

Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Additionally, the game features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration in this newest entry in the series.

The release date for Vengeance actually got moved forward recently, as it was originally coming a week later.

In our review from 2021, Chris White said: “Shin Megami Tensei V is a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout”.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on June 14th.