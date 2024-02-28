Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance gets a new trailer, pre-orders now live

Atlus has announced that not only are pre-orders now live for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, but a new extended trailer has been released.

Previously exclusive to Nintendo Switch, Vengeance adds new content, but is also coming to PC (Steam and Windows), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox One, so means a lot more people are going to be able to experience a pretty fantastic RPG from Atlus.

If you choose to pre-order now, you can get two Sacred Treasure sets, which are “n-game items designed to aid players during their journey through Da’at. This set includes the “Gleam Grenade” which inflicts a small amount of damage to foes and the “Haraedo Bead” which recovers the HP of all allies”. Both of these items can be used infinitely in battles.

Anyway, check out the extended cut of the announcement trailer, below:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, a new area to explore and a new dungeon. Additionally, the game features more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences, and greater field exploration in this newest entry in the series.

It’s worth noting that if you have played the original on Switch and pick up Vengeance there, too, you’ll get special bonuses as well.

In our review from 2021, Chris White said: “Shin Megami Tensei V is a massive game that continues to evolve thanks to the range of adjustments you can make to your party. Combat rarely becomes tiresome, but sometimes the grind can take patience if you need to gain more power. The battles themselves require different strategies for every one, and having balance within your party takes time to get right. The story is pretty wonderful, too. It’s not doing anything different, but it keeps you engrossed throughout. If you’re looking for the perfect JRPG on Switch, this is about as close as you’re going to get”.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on June 21st.