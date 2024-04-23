Metaphor: ReFantazio release date confirmed for October

Atlus has confirmed the Metaphor: ReFantazio release date, while also showing off some gameplay during a 30-minute live stream. The team showed off the collector’s edition, while director Katsura Hashino (from Persona 3, 4, 5, and Shin Megami Tenseii III – Nocturne) shared his development ideals and inspirations.

But let’s not beat around the bush any longer: the big reveal is that the Metaphor: ReFantazio release date is October 11th, 2024. That includes the collector’s edition, and is the same release date for all versions of the game: PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam.

You can rewatch the entire live stream, of course, which is dubbed and subtitled in English here, but below we’ve got the latest trailer for the game.

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, players will write their destiny and rise above fear as they step into a fantasy world unlike any other. Metaphor: ReFantazio will launch on October 11, 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Steam. Physical pre-orders are now live, including a special physical Collector’s Edition. Western digital offerings and pre-orders will be announced at a later date.

Here’s the collector’s edition details:

Base Game

Artbook

Soundtrack

Homo Tenta Metallic pins

Sticker Sheet

Steelbook

Kingdom of Euchronia Cloth Map

ATLUS 35th Digital History Book

ATLUS 35th Digital All-Time Best Soundtrack

Costume & Battle BGM

If you pre-order, you can also get the following sets:

Archetype EXP Chest Set

10x Hero’s Incenses (Increases Archetype Experiences by 100)

5x Hero’s Fruits (Increases Archetype Experiences by 500)

Adventurer’s Journey Pack

30,000 Reeve (In-game currency)

5x Expensive Medicines (Restores 200 HP to one ally)

5x Revival Medicines (Revives an ally)

3x Magical Breads (Gradually recover MP while in dungeon)

2x Stale Blackbreads (Deals 300 Almighty damage to one enemy)

So there you have it, we finally have the Metaphor: ReFantazio release date, and it’s October 11th, 2024.