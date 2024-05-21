Permafrost announced by SpaceRocket Games and Toplitz Productions

SpaceRocket Games and Toplitz Productions have announced a brand new open world survival game called Permafrost. Set in a bleak world featuring a chilling narrative, it looks set to push players to the edge with the need to survive in a world filled with ice and ruin.

In the wake of the cataclysmic ‘shattering’, an apocalyptic moon phase phenomenon, humanity finds itself teetering on the brink of extinction as the world succumbs to an eternal deep freeze. The game reveals the collapse of existing political and economic structures and the deadly winter cold that has resulted in the deaths of billions of people. As a survivor, adaptability is key. Brave the bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures which will have an effect on character capabilities, hunt elusive prey, and repurpose salvaged machinery to craft the tools needed for survival. But beware, for in this frozen wasteland, danger lurks at every turn—from hostile factions vying for control to the ever-present threat of natural predators.

“At Toplitz Productions, we are increasing our presence in the survival genre with both, crossover titles like Medieval Dynasty and Sengoku Dynasty as well as hardcore titles like Serum. Teaming up with the skilled developers at SpaceRocket Games is the next step in this journey,” said Matthias Wuensche, CEO of Toplitz Productions. “Together we are thrilled to unveil „Permafrost“ – our newest venture in the survival segment – a title that combines a modern post-apocalyptic setting with intricate resource management and deep survival mechanics, promising players an immersive and dynamic gaming experience.”

It is set to launch in Steam Early Access next year on PC. Some of the features of Permafrost include:

Survival in a Harsh Environment: Adapt to the perpetual winter by scavenging for resources, hunting rare animals, and crafting essential tools for survival amidst the unforgiving elements. Adapt to the conditions and learn to adapt to ensure survival.

Manage resources: In the harsh environment resources are scarce and managing them is critical. Wood is not the only resource to build with and use for warmth, batteries of the time before the Permafrost are also amongst the most valuable things one can find.

Base Building and Crafting: Construct shelters, cultivate areas to grow food, and develop technology with upcycled materials to thrive in the icy expanse, utilizing blueprints and engineering skills to create essential structures and equipment to make destroyed buildings accessible and useful.

Preserve life : Maintain your character’s capabilities and vitality to avoid hypothermia, manage your equipment and resources to cope with the demanding climate.

Dog Companion: A rescued dog serves as a canine early warning and faithful companion, utilizing its keen sense of smell and awareness when roaming the wilderness. Your canine companion also helps carry items.

Dynamic Decision Making: Navigate moral dilemmas as you decide between rebuilding society or seizing power, shaping the fate of humanity amidst the frozen wasteland. Forge alliances or stay isolated, defending what you have built.

Exploration and Discovery: Uncover the secrets of the ‘shattering’ as you explore the frozen remnants of civilization by land and sea, seeking out valuable resources and unraveling the mysteries of the past. Traverse the harsh open world landscape by vehicle or on foot.

Cold Zones: Explore cold zones that will test your resolve and skill for additional resources and other valuable loot, scout and restore buildings and even create new living space for you and others.

Deadly Combat: Defend against threats using primitive weapons or firearms, whether facing hostile enemies or natural predators in this relentless battle for survival. Use your sense of surroundings to sneak up on them or to safely avoid the fight.

Multiplayer Co-op: Go alone or join forces with friends in online co-op to scavenge, craft, build and survive a brutal world utilizing resources to forge an existence in a sub zero climate.

You can watch the teaser trailer below: