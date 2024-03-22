Serum gets a new “abilities” video ahead of release

Toplitz Productions has released a new trailer showing off the abilities in survival adventure game Serum, which is set to enter early access soon.

The team says that the video will showcase “how players can take advantage of the powerful side effects to create new abilities when they brew different recipes of Serum to help them stay alive”.

Check out the new abilities trailer for Serum, below:

Successful Serum brewing allows players to master their mutations and boost abilities, a small selection of which are showcased in the latest video such as speed, active camo, and attack moves, as well as unique abilities like Tether, which allows players to encase dangerous enemies momentarily in vines. SERUM is lining up to be the latest addition to the popular survival adventure genre with its fusion of exploration, puzzle solving, crafting, and heart-pounding survival against mutated creatures that roam the game world. The mysterious elixir (serum) is crucial to your survival in an infected world, a lifeline that has a curing effect of the Blight, a man-made catastrophic event that has devastated the world.

The team thinks that the game will be in early access for roughly twelve months, and says “We’re open to feedback during the early access phase of what players consider the most important features they value most. For the Game Island team, this means being able to schedule enough time to accommodate community feedback or new ideas”.

This early access release that’s upcoming will give “hours of exploration, crafting and resource gathering”, says developer Game Island, adding: “Players will be able to forge weapons and use formulas to craft Serums that they source in the game world. Generally speaking, players can utilize crafting, build elements of their home base and hunt, all of which are core features in single- and multiplayer cooperative game mode”.

Serum is coming to PC early access via Steam in Q2, 2024. There’s a demo available now, as well.