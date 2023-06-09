Sengoku Dynasty gets a new trailer that shows off the open world

Developer Superkami has unveiled a new trailer that shows off the open world for Sengoku Dynasty, a game that looks like a combination of Shenmue, Valheim, and maybe even a bit of Ghost of Tsushima.

Launching into early access on Steam this Summer, CEO and Co-Founder of Superkami, Jan Cieślar said of the game: “Sengoku Dynasty offers a new perspective on the Sengoku era. It’s not about war and samurais, but about the everyday struggles and resilience of ordinary people.”

The new trailer shows off the open world, which the developer says it a mix of “open-world RPG, city builder,life simulation and survival game”, and you can check it out, below:

Developed with Unreal Engine 5, Sengoku Dynasty will bring the world of feudal Japan to life where players can cultivate a community and forge their own dynasty in a region once devastated by famine and war. They will explore a beautiful open world as they gather resources, craft, hunt, build and farm to survive and support their village community in solo or in co-op multiplayer. Set across the diverse biomes that encapsulate the natural beauty of Japan from bamboo forests, snowy mountain peaks and serene cherry groves to the open plains and picturesque mist-covered hot springs. The open-world in Sengoku Dynasty is vast, beautiful and filled with a range of unique characters to interact with, some friendly, and some who seek to disrupt your way of life.

Matthias Wünsche, CEO Toplitz Productions, said that: ”Sengoku Dynasty exemplifies our innovative multi-genre vision within our ‘Dynasty’ brand. By embracing diversified gameplay and delivering a captivating player experience, we have created a unique and immersive gaming universe”.

Judging from this new trailer, it does look a little more life simulator than combat-based game, but it sure looks interesting, and might be a title few have heard of… until now, right?

Sengoku Dynasty is coming to PC (Steam early access) at some point this Summer.