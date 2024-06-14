Medieval Dynasty is getting co-op on consoles this month

Publisher Toplitz Productions and developer Render Cube has announced Medieval Dynasty is getting co-op added to the console edition on June 27th.

On top of that, the Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 versions will be getting the new Oxbow Map, and character creator. Toplitz says that “Current gen console players will be able to join the fray with their PC counterparts as Medieval Dynasty expands its dominion cross platform, expanding their co-op adventures in the Middle Ages. Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 console gamers will now get a chance to experience Piastovia for themselves, the heart and soul of the Oxbow where their epic journey and exciting new quests will begin.”

Check out the trailer, and more info, below:

Not only does the co-op mode introduce a whole new player experience for current gen console players to enjoy with their friends, but they’ll also notice that villages within the Oxbow come alive with a newfound vibrancy, teeming with activity as village folk go about their daily lives and conduct their chores. Hunting, trading and building together in the Oxbow, players will be transported to a realm brimming with enigmatic characters, captivating landmarks, and charming villages. Following the successful integration of its long-awaited and much-requested co-op mode and new map in December on Steam last year, the integration of co-op to current gen consoles brings an exciting new dimension to the gaming experience. Console players can now immerse themselves in the action alongside friends, unleashing teamwork and companionship to conquer challenges and explore the new landscape of the game’s medieval universe.

We’re thrilled to offer players new experiences and content that redefine immersion and camaraderie in the world we’ve meticulously crafted. This marks not only a significant milestone in our journey but also reinforces the enduring strength and appeal of the Medieval Dynasty brand across PC and console platforms “said Matthias Wünsche, CEO Toplitz Productions.

More is coming, too, with the “Armours, Crests, and Shields” update coming later in 2024.

Medieval Dynasty is out now for PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, while the PC version hit version 1.0 in Fall 2021.