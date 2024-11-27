Medieval Dynasty Autumn update now live

One of the biggest updates for Medieval Dynasty has been dropped by developer Render Cube and publisher Toplitz Productions.

The publisher explains: “The Autumn Update introduces a wealth of exciting new content, providing players with a truly immersive medieval experience which includes an updated combat system and a range of new weapons, shields and armor sets that offer varying levels of protections as well as a selection of swords, axes, maces, picks, and daggers. A welcome addition given that players will now encounter new types of bandit camps where they’ll find a greater variety of bandits.”

Here’s a new video showing off the update:

There’s a fair bit more than that, however, as follows:

Players can also get married and make their romantic connections more permanent in the Oxbow. Also playing a big part in Medieval Dynasty’s Autumn Update are its new customization features, not only do players get new outfits including dresses, they also get updated versions of previously available outfits and the ability to craft custom dyes to add a personal touch to their garments appearance. Medieval farmers will now also get the benefit of seasonal field management, being able to plan ahead the work necessary on their fields to cultivate essential crops. Additionally, players can personalize their village with unique crests that they can design from a selection of shapes, colors and emblems they can proudly display on various new decorations, like banners and pennants. Furthermore, being able to name their village makes for an easier way to locate it on the game’s map. Herold challenges and events also make their way to the Oxbow giving players the opportunity to take up the gauntlet and aid the kingdom in need.

“The Autumn Update underlines our unwavering commitment to a truly passionate community of players and fans, to whom the team of Render Cube again delivers unique additional content that aims to elevate their overall experience and fun with the game in new ways.” Commented Matthias Wünsche, CEO Toplitz Productions GmbH.

Medieval Dynasty is out now for PC and consoles.