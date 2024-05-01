Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series sees Konami set new Guinness World Records

At the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series in Japan, Konami has set two new Guinness World Records, including the “largest trading card tournament”.

Konami says that “a total of 7443 participants registered for the Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series Japan TOKYO 2024 (YCSJ TOKYO 2024) event”, which means that the Guinness World Records organisation could confirm it was the most entrants in a trading game tournament (AKA: “The largest number of people who played against each other in the same venue at the same time”). The event took place across April 28th and 29th at the Tokyo International Exhibition Centre, and was the first time it has been a two-day event, which was done to celebrate the 10th Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series.

The champion ended up being Yutaro Takahashi, who said: “I am happy to be a champion! It was thanks to the practice with my friends whom I met through ‘Yu-Gi-Oh! OCG.’ I will do my best to win the next event as well!”

That number of 7443 players means it took two records, and in fact, Konami broke it’s own record for largest trading card game tournament ever played, too.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 2024, is taking place from May 4th to 5th, and there’s more as the Indianapolis 2024 series starts on June 1st, until the 2nd.