Assassin’s Creed Mirage coming to iOS devices in June

Ubisoft have announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the most recent game in the series, will hit iOS devices on June 6th.

Like with the other high profile releases on Apple Devices recently, you will require specific hardware for it to work, in this case it’s the following:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPad Air

iPad Pro

Basically you need a device with an M1 chip or newer. It’s actually the first console title for the AC-franchise that’s hit mobile devices with a native app, as well.

Check out our video review, below:

Players will be able to experience the complete narrative-driven action adventure of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on the go, exploring 9th century Baghdad as Basim, a young thief who transforms into a Master Assassin. Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the iPhone and iPad versions of the game feature the same experience as the console version. In addition, game controls have been adapted to the iPhone and iPad touch screens, providing an intuitive, comfortable and engaging gaming experience. Cross-progression and cross-save are also available through Ubisoft Connect, letting players transfer their progress across all available platforms.

It’s interesting to see that cross-save and progression are present, meaning you could switch between iOS versions and, say, your PlayStation 5. On top of that, there’s a 90 minute trial you can play if you want to give it a go before you buy, and it’s also a Universal Purchase app, which means if you buy it on your Apple Account, you’ll have access to it on both iPhone and iPad.

In our review, Mick said: “Ultimately, Assassin’s Creed Mirage feels like what it is: it’s a filler game to ensure a franchise release while Ubisoft presumably works on the next “big one” (no, not Jade). It’s perfectly serviceable and will certainly scratch an itch for major fans – though it’s arguably not a bad entry point for newcomers either. It has almost no modern-day stuff in it, either, so it’s a less confusing place to start than many entries. But it’s far from the series’ best, and really fails to move the needle in any meaningful way. It’s straightforward, pretty linear, and not too challenging, so it’s easy to recommend to fans, but it’s just not of the same calibre as Brotherhood, Valhalla, or Black Flag.”

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is out now for PC and console, and hits iOS on June 6th. Pre-orders are available here.