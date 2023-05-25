Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming this October

Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on October 12th, revealing the first gameplay glimpse at the PlayStation Showcase. With many assuming the Assassin’s Creed franchise might be taking the year off, rumours had started to swell around it actually being this year, and that turned out to be correct.

We’ve got the new reveal trailer (which shows gameplay as well as cut-scenes) below, and also the official word from the press release. Ubisoft says that the trailer “follows Basim, guided by his fellow Hidden Ones, leveraging his tools and skills to track down and eliminate his targets”.

With development led by Ubisoft Bordeaux, the studio behind the Wrath of the Druids expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is an homage to the series, and a particularly special tribute to the first Assassin’s Creed. Inviting players to immerse themselves in a magnificent ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage offers a condensed, narrative-driven action-adventure experience with a modern take on the parkour, stealth, and assassinations gameplay elements that have defined the franchise for over fifteen years. In this pivotal moment of History, players will become Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers. Basim will be voiced by two talented actors: Lee Madjoub for the VO and Eyad Nassar for the Arabic version, as Assassin’s Creed: Mirage is the first Assassin’s Creed game to release worldwide with full Arabic localisation, including text and voice. They are joining the incredible Mirage cast with Shohreh Aghdashloo, who will voice Roshan, Basim’s mentor in the Hidden ones.

Ubisoft also says that Basim is “one of the most agile and resourceful Assassins in franchise history”, and that he is all about stealth and deadly assassinations, which will be music to the ears of fans wanting a return to that kind of gameplay. While the game is being led, development wise, by Ubisoft Bordeaux, associate studios include Ubisoft Belgrade, Ubisoft Craiova, Ubisoft Montréal, Ubisoft Montpellier, Ubisoft Philippines, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Shanghai, Ubisoft Singapore, Ubisoft Sofia, Ubisoft Kyiv, Ubisoft Odessa, and Ubisoft Bucharest, so it’s safe to say a lot of the teams are working on this one.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles on October 12th