Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade getting Closed Beta next month

Level Infinite has announced that a global Closed Beta will be taking place for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade from August 3 on Android and iOS. Players excited to jump in can sign up here to request access and learn more about the game before playing when the beta goes live.

Explore the path of Xia in Assassin’s Creed® Codename Jade, set in the third century BC, during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China. An unprecedented era of trade and cultural exchange between East and West is just beginning, but with this comes new challenges and threats lurking in the shadows. From the Great Wall outside the empire’s borders to the imperial capital of Xianyang, journey through a world filled with ancient history and hidden dangers. Defend against the Xiongnu and work to dismantle conspiracies, taking on greater responsibilities, and facing new challenges.

Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade is a free title for players on iOS and Android devices to play at anytime for free, where Level Infinite is working closely with Ubisoft to deliver both a faithful and exciting experience that’ll stay true to the franchise while giving players a new way to play via mobile platforms. Players will be able to do everything they’re used to from an AC game, such as climbing through cities, assassinating targets in a variety of ways, and engaging with a multitude of targets.

It’ll offer a huge open world set in ancient China, set to jounrey through 2,000 years of history. Players will be able to “explore the prestigious dynasties of the East, defend the Great Wall and uncover the secrets of the terracotta warriors,” and “experience the breathtaking scenery of Xianyang, the imperial centre, and mingle with eastern merchants.”

You can watch the previously released announcement trailer for Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade below: