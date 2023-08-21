The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone gets gameplay trailer

Microids and IMPS have revealed a brand new gameplay trailer for their upcoming 3D adventure platformer The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone. In the video, players can get a glimpse of the Smurfomix’s upgrades, along with a major surprise involving a certain enemy of the little blue guys (it’s Gargamel!).

Handy Smurf has created a revolutionary invention: SmurfoMix! However, it’s missing a key ingredient, the Green Stone, which lays in the greedy clutches of Gargamel. He sets off on a mission to retrieve the famous Green Stone, a key ingredient that would greatly help him improve his invention, from Gargamel’s laboratory. But a fatal misstep causes it to explode, its fragments scattering throughout the Cursed Land. In addition to unleashing into the wild its incredible powers to copy and decompose matter, the Green Stone has set free the evil Stolas, a new order bent on creating a reign of terror. A crack team of 4 Smurfs must then adventure to save the Cursed Land from the mighty Stolas! Well equipped, the Smurfs can count on the SmurfoMix and an unexpected ally… Gargamel himself!

Some of the key features coming to The Smurfs 2 – The Prisoner of the Green Stone include:

Meet the team of 4 iconic Smurfs: Handy, Brainy, Dimwitty, and Storm.

An accessible and intuitive gameplay that will delight both Smurf fans and action/platforming fans.

Enjoy dynamic gameplay with exploration, platforming, and even more intense combat thanks to the SmurfoMix!

For the first time in a video game, collaborate with Gargamel! Use his teleporters to travel through the Cursed Land and discover 3 brand new unexplored regions.

Collect various resources to improve the Smurfomix throughout your adventure!

Embark on the adventure with a friend or family partner in co-op mode.

A new story which respects the license, set in a beautiful, well-crafted colorful universe!

It releases on November 2 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can watch the new gameplay trailer for The Smurfs 2 here: