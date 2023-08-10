Train Valley 2 is coming to consoles in October

Blitworks Games and Flazm have confirmed that Train Valley 2 will be coming to all consoles on October 17th, at the pretty low price of 24.99 euros for the puzzler that’s also a tycoon game.

That’s Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch that’ll be getting the Community Edition of the game this October, and it’ll also include all the DLC, Passenger’s Flow, Myths & Rails, and Editor’s Bulletin. Train Valley 2 on console will also include a selection of 158 community made levels, which have been curated by the developers.

Check out the newly released console trailer for the game, below:

Drive forward the industrial revolution in Train Valley 2 Community Edition, build railroads, upgrade your locomotives, and keep your trains on schedule without delays or accidents to meet the ever-growing demand of the cities and industries in your tiny valley. Take your railroad company from the days of the Industrial Revolution and into the future, meeting the needs of the valley’s cities and industries. If you’ve ever wanted to solve complex logistics and transportation problems, fancied yourself as a bit of a train mogul, or you just love solving puzzles – there is a lot for players both new and old. Even if you’ve never played the original, there’s a lot to do in Train Valley 2: Community Edition!

Here’s the list of key features, from the press release:

A Unique blend of Micromanagement, Tycoon and Puzzle games, putting you in control of your own company – that needs to help its local community thrive.

Produce and ship increasingly sophisticated goods in 18 models of locomotives to unlock and more than 45 types of train cars – it’s up to you to keep things as efficient and cost-effective as possible, while the world around you gets more demanding!

Discover the history of railroads in elegant low-poly graphics! Train Valley 2 is a joy to look at and immerse yourself in.

Keep your trains running on schedule across 50 levels in Company Mode.

Upgrade your stock of locomotives and acquire advanced engines, with 18 models to unlock.

Community Edition not only includes the DLCs Passenger’s Flow, Myths & Rails and Editor’s Bulletin, but also a selection of 158 community made levels.

Train Valley 2 Community Edition is coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 17th.