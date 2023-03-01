Fight’N Rage hits PS5 and Xbox Series S|X today with 120fps option

Originally released back in 2017 for Steam, and 2019 for consoles, Fight’N Rage has today hit PS5 and Xbox Series S|X consoles, and will have a 120 frames-per-second option for the newest generation of consoles.

With a “very positive” rating on Steam, and an 83 rating on Metacritic for PS4, the game seems to have gone down very well when it was originally released.

Publisher BlitWorks Games says it’s “Inspired by the “golden age” beat ’em ups and fighting games, and with an art style that mimics the aesthetic from the 90’s arcade gems, this game pays homage to classics like Streets of Rage, Cadillacs and Dinosaurs, Street Fighter 3 or Final Fight, among many others”.

Fight’N Rage can be playable solo, or in local co-op with up to three players. There are three main characters, alternative paths, lots of unlockables (Improve your brawling skills and you will get coins to unlock extra content like character’s costumes, extra difficulty settings, sound gallery, CPU allies, new game modes, playable enemies to use on these modes and much more), no paid DLC, time attack, score attack, survival, and other game modes.

It does seem more and more devs are going back to the old-school Final Fight and Double Dragon style of games, and we spoke to Bitmap Bureau about its game Final Vendetta, back in June 2022 about this sort of thing. Chris liked Final Vendetta, saying “Final Vendetta takes what was great about classic beat-em-ups and adds a stylish new look. Combat is mostly addictive, and the variety of enemies and bosses make the playthrough well worth sticking with. It can be challenging at times, and with defending yourself tough to do, it can hurt the overall experience. Regardless, I enjoyed my time with it. Playing with a friend (or a twelve year-old daughter in my case) makes it much better, so if you’re up for some co-op action, it’ll make you appreciate the nuanced combat all the more”.

Here’s to more side scrolling beat-em-ups like Fight’N Rage and Final Vendetta in the future.