War Of Being from metal band Tesseract hits early access today

Heavy metal band Tesseract have a brand new project called War Of Being and it’s hitting early access today. The game is inspired by the album (also called “War of Being”) which is due out on September 15th.

Developed by an independent team of three (Kirsty Harvey, Creative Designer; 3D Artist, Adam Boyt, Developer, with lead singer Daniel Tompkins as Lead Director and Designer), it’s planned for War of Being to be crowd funder on Kickstarter, with details on that coming soon to the band’s social channels.

Check out the latest trailer, below:

War Of Being is a single player sci-fi adventure that invites players to step into the surreal world of The Strangeland and through six highly stylised environments, explore the concepts of the forthcoming album, also titled ‘War Of Being’, which is set for release on September 15th. Players will encounter mysterious and outlandish characters, solve puzzles, and unlock new music, offering a truly unique listening experience. Hailing from the mind of Daniel Tompkins, Lead Singer of TesseracT, and adapted from the album concept created by both Amos Williams and Daniel, ‘War Of Being’ is a passion project designed to create a hypnotic bridge between music and gaming, as well as a contemporary way to explore the themes of these twinned releases. Developed in Unreal Engine 5, players can embark on their journey via a dedicated VR experience or in a separate desktop mode.

“Gaming has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. From the Sega Master System / Mega Drive and SNES days through to modern day console and PC gaming, I’ve always found escapism and inspiration by diving into hundreds of titles. I’m a lover of FPS, RPG and Sci-Fi Horror titles such as DOOM to Silent Hill and Resident Evil”, says Daniel Tompkins, Lead Singer of Tesseract and Lead Director & Designer on ‘War Of Being’, “Gaming has inspired so many of my musical projects and albums. It’s a dream come true to be able to produce a computer game based upon my own music and it’s such an exciting opportunity to help spearhead a new crossover medium for music and gaming consumption – I can’t wait to see where it leads us.”.

The game hits early access on PC (Steam) today.