Core Keeper “Shimmering Frontier” update coming in October

Pugstorm and Fireshine Games has announced “Shimmering Frontier” is coming to Core Keeper on October 4th this year. This is the next major content up date for the mining sandbox adventure title, Core Keeper, and it’ll be free when released, as well.

The new content will take explorers “on a voyage deep within a new crystal-based biome, where they’ll get to discover a brand new Solarite ore and craft brand new equipment. Get to grips with the powerful Roofing Gadget, a new tool that can be used to crack through the ceiling above to create beams of sunlight, or wield the Obliteration Ray, a destructive laser drill that can mine through walls faster than any other equipment in the game”.

There will be new enemies, creatures, characters, and more, and you’ll also be able to get new equipment like the improved mining pick, fishing rod, sword, and crossbow. Check out the new trailer, below:

Put your combat skills to the test in all-new battle events, arena-based combat scenarios where the most courageous can walk away with impressive rewards. Find over 50 new pieces of armour and equipment, including the Larva Fang necklace capable of leeching HP from your enemies, a Trench Coat that increases your inventory space, and many more. Upgrade your gear for the very first time with the brand new Upgrade Station to level up your favourite weapons and tools. Defeat the Atlantean Worm, a colossal new optional boss that lurks underwater in the Sunken Sea biome, and discover brand new weapons, including the new Razor Flake, Shard Club and the gooey Slime Staff. Alongside the new content, players can expect to find a host of new quality of life improvements, including performance optimisations, improved water physics, new player customisation options, 6 additional Steam achievements and more.

As of today, ahead of the update, the game now has official mod support with the launch of “a dedicated Mod SDK”. This kit is fully integrated with Mod.io, and after downloading the update (today, September 20th), you can browse and install player-created mods directly from an in-game menu, or even create your own.

“With such a significant amount of new content and an entirely new biome to explore, there’s so much to Core Keeper’s Shimmering Frontier update that we just can’t wait for players to discover it all for themselves next month,” said Fredrik Präntare, Chief Executive Officer & Creative Director at Pugstorm. “Shimmering Frontier is the fourth major content update for Core Keeper following our previous work on The Sunken Sea, Desert of Beginnings and Paws & Claws. We wanted to make this latest update feel very special with a host of substantial new content and gameplay improvements. We hope players love exploring the Shimmering Frontier and finding all of its hidden secrets”.

Core Keeper is available now on PC via Steam Early Access.