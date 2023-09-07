Gargoyles Remastered is coming to PC and consoles in October

Disney Games and Empty Clip Studios has revealed Gargoyles Remastered, and it’s coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on October 19th.

The publisher says that Gargoyles Remastered is an “an artfully crafted revival of the ‘90s classic 16-bit side scrolling platform adventure”, and while it’ll be on digital platforms, it’ll also be getting two physical versions: a classic edition, and a collector’s edition via Limited Run Games.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Journey through one thousand years of legend as Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, the Gargoyles are sworn protectors against the evil Eye of Odin and all who seek to use its immense powers to control the world. Battle armies of Viking Warriors in ancient Scotland and smash relentless hordes of menacing robots in modern-day Manhattan as you quest to find and destroy the Eye of Odin before it destroys the world.

“Gargoyles Remastered is the perfect dose of ‘90s nostalgia for fans of the iconic animated series and the original Gargoyles game,” said Luigi Priore VP, Disney, Pixar and 20th Century Games. “We’re delighted to bring back a classic that holds true to the foundations of the original game while enhancing it for a new generation of players”

As you’d expect, the game will feature enhanced visuals, but also a toggle that switches between visuals that are “inspired by the animated series and classic 16-bit mode true to the original game”. Disney says that “the world of Gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Players can also tailor their gameplay experience with features including instant rewind, wide-screen presentation, and achievements”.

Pre-orders for the Limited Run Games edition will open from September 8th, and the normal version of the game is set to retail digitally for $14.99.