Ebenezer and The Invisible World release date confirmed for November

Publisher Play on Worlds and developer Orbit Studio has confirmed the release date for Ebenezer and The Invisible World, and it’s way sooner than expected. Ebenezer and The Invisible World will be released on November 3rd, which is less than two weeks away.

Coming to PC (Steam), PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, the game is a “story-rich 2D Metroidvania game with stunning hand-drawn visuals, where you assume the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, who transforms from a miser to a hero in a Victorian-fantasy world. Summon powerful ghosts to rescue the workers of London before it is too late”. You read that right, it’s based on the Charles Dickens novel, A Christmas Carol.

Check out the latest trailer, showcasing the game’s release date, below:

Join Ebenezer Scrooge and a team of spectral allies as they battle to save London from the clutches of the wealthy industrialist, Caspar Malthus, and his militant Private Guard. With each Ghost lending their unique abilities, explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts. Will you have the courage to confront Caspar and stop his malevolent plans before it is too late?

Here’s a list of key features from the Steam store page:

Meet and unlock powerful Ghosts, each with their own stories and quests to complete, lending their powers to Ebenezer on this adventure.

Explore Victorian-era London across multiple regions of the city and uncover the dark secrets of the Malthus family.

Traverse the world in extraordinary ways with the help of Movement Ghosts, including trapeze artists Rose and Flossie Reed, mountaineer Victoria Peak, professor of time and space Haley Hall, and many others.

Use each Ghost’s special ability to explore the world while fighting a legion of Unrepentant Ghosts who have descended upon London since the return of the Dark Spirit.

Enjoy the narrative through dialogues and in-game cutscenes and learn the tragic backstories of Ghosts now tethered to the mortal world.

Learn and master an intricate map in a classic non-linear, ability gated, Metroidvania.

Collect limited materials such as Ether, Iron, and Mugwort to unlock new items and abilities. Discover secret areas and rare materials.

All art is hand-drawn featuring frame-by-frame coloring and animations.

Ebenezer and The Invisible World is coming on November 3rd.