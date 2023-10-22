How Apex Legends differs from other games in the battle royale genre and can surprise

The release of the already legendary PUBG greatly shook up the gaming industry and added a new genre and concept – battle royale.

Hundreds of players land on the territory with their bare hands and must find weapons, equipment, grenades, ammunition, and medicine. All for the sake of confrontation against each other until there is one survivor left, who will become the winner.

The system will do everything to ensure that players get closer and constantly fight – for this there will be several large zones with equipment and a constant narrowing of the map to a random point around which everyone will die if they end up outside its radius.

The PUBG format quickly became an eSports and financially profitable format, which led to a surge in projects from well-known publishers, including Apex Legends from EA Games.

Main ideas and differences of Apex Legends

This is a more dynamic project, in which the main emphasis is on the speed of matches.

The project has a system of agents who have unique skills and are combined with the weapons found.

Apex has a rating system, or rather divisions, in which you can move up and down depending on match results. By the way, it is not necessary to win – to progress, it is enough to show yourself well in fights. You need to kill opponents, survive longer in matches and get closer to top 1 on the map.

If you are no longer interested in playing at your division level, or you want to challenge more experienced players, then you can order Apex Legends boosting and get this opportunity.

Agents that are best for a beginner

Some agents have skills that will significantly speed up your apex boost due to the simplicity of the mechanics and high efficiency.

Let’s look at a few of them:

Octane is a robotic hero, he can independently regenerate his health as long as he does not receive damage, but he will still need an armor module. He can also easily create ammunition to replenish his ammunition.

Lifeline is a full-fledged drone master who can conduct reconnaissance and generate first aid kits to replenish health. A great character who allows you to make mistakes and correct them using your own resources.

Bastion is a full-fledged attacking class that can be either a defender or a full-fledged carry. He has a defensive shield that absorbs damage and an artillery launcher that knocks enemies out of cover and deals a lot of damage.

Mirage is a master of deception and creating copies of himself. One of them will simply be a decoy, and the second will fully simulate combat operations.

Wraith is a master of disguise who can install portals that connect two sections of the map and temporarily lose her bodily appearance and become invisible, but without the ability to attack without exiting this state.

The Bloodhound is a master of the hunt, easily tracking down its prey even if it is in a state of invisibility. Easily finds tracks and senses his enemies.

Tips for action on the game map

It doesn’t matter what level of division you play at, at the initial level, or you turned to the Apex Legends boosting service and are now playing at a high level – the general principles of action will be the same.

Land away from the main battle

There are always points of major battles on each map, and they decide the fate of the match for at least a quarter of the players at once. In such places there are a lot of weapons and many want to spend time with the fan – either lose right away, or survive and fight for top 1.

If you are unable to shoot well, such landings will quickly lead to a drop in rating and the need to order Apex Legends boosting again. Don’t expect a fair fight in such places and this is not the best place to train AIM, but it’s hard to argue with the fact that it’s just fun and exciting.

Look for armor modules and other useful amplifiers

It’s not enough for you to find a good weapon – you also need to find a supply of ammunition, armor modules and first aid kits.

Modules are a generated resource that adds another scale to you that enemies need to break through in order to inflict fatal damage on you.

Look for grenades – they will help knock enemies out of cover, give you time to regroup and finish off a wounded enemy if he runs behind cover.

In all cases, except for playing as Lifeline, you need first aid kits to replenish your health after difficult battles.

Don’t rush to run to the point – assess the situation

Sometimes the zone to which the map will narrow is very far away and then, of course, you need to start moving towards it the sooner, the better, in order to be in time before the critical situation.

But in a relatively calm atmosphere and accessibility for a quick transition, you can, on the contrary, ambush players who strive for their goal too quickly and do not look around.

Over time, you will notice that other players also use apex boosting services, which will be evident from the level of play in the selected division – this will partly simplify your path to top 1 on the map.

Airdrops and their role

Periodically, an airdrop will be dropped on the map – help from allies, which will be notified to all players on the map.

This is a box with random high-rank weapons that will significantly help you get closer to top 1 on the map.

But there will be a fair amount of hunting for him, as will the number of victims in the massacre for the right to be the first to open the box.

It’s better not to go there without proper shooting skills; you will simply be killed by a more experienced player, or an apex booster.

How player assistance services work

If you want to progress through the division faster, or learn how to play, then you need apex boosting service.

There are quite a lot of them on the gaming market to choose from, and one of them is Skycoach.

This is a proven Apex Legends carry service that will provide you with guarantees on all orders and complete the task quickly and safely.

Conclusions on Apex Legends

This is not exactly a clone of PUBG, but rather a project with its own ideas and high dynamics of battles, which also found a response in the eSports arena.

You will fight for the right to become the last survivor in a divisional system for selecting opponents and the opportunity to choose your agent with unique skills and order boosting Apex Legends for accelerated progress.

For more interesting gameplay and tactics, it is better to play in a team.