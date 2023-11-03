EA Sports FC 24 Centurions Team 2 now available

EA Sports FC 24 has released the Centurions Team 2 in FUT, featuring players with over 100 appearances, goals, assists, and clean sheets, with each one including rating boosts. Players will be able to add them to their Ultimate Team or enhance rising stars through new Evolution Objectives. Also, there’re new pairs of EVOs, ICON SBC, and Objective Players, all available for completion.

The EA Sports FC 24 Centurions Team 2 is as follows:

Eusébio – 90 overall rating

Zico – 92 overall rating

Javier Zanetti – 90 overall rating

Aashley Cole – 89 rating

Claude Makélélé – 88 overall rating

David Trezeguet – 88 overall rating

Kevin De Bruyne – 92 overall rating

Aitana Bonmati – 91 overall rating

Jamal Musiala – 89 overall rating

Leah Williamson – 87 overall rating

Federico Chiesa – 86 overall rating

Ángel Correa – 85 overall rating

Olga Carmona – 84 overall rating

Sebastiaan Bornauw – 84 overall rating

Nahitan Nández – 83 overall rating

We loved EA Sports FC 24, and are still playing it now. In the review, we said, “EA Sports FC 24 continues to improve the moment-to-moment gameplay, and the HyperMotion technology is noticeable from the moment you play with the best teams in the world. PlayStyles are also a fantastic addition, adding even more levels of authenticity to matches, along with unpredictable action that causes you to play to each player’s strengths. Careers have had some decent additions, but aren’t a huge step away from FIFA 23, and UT Evolutions give you more control over certain cards throughout the season. It may not have the same name anymore, but EA Sports is still the king of football games.”