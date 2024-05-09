Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut is coming this month

Developer Event Horizon has announced that Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut will be coming on May 15th. The new version of the game comes six months after the real-time tactical RPG was first released.

The team says that “The Director’s Cut incorporates player vision from the first six months of Dark Envoy’s release to strengthen gameplay balance and deepen storytelling with new cutscenes and narration that reflect the moral weight of the central conflict.”

Check out a new trailer below:

Dark Envoy brings classic RPG mechanics with a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations, and blends it with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. You control a party of relic hunters in a tale of destiny set in a conflict-torn world. What unfolds when you combine the forces of Technology and Magic? A conflict which can have only one winner. Enjoy the complete freedom of combat without the risk of it becoming monotonous or repetitive, as it continually offers fresh and exciting challenges. There are five different difficulty options, with the highest setting demanding you to effectively break the system.

In our review of the game, Mick said: “Event Horizon has clearly put a lot of effort into their creation, developing a huge world with an interesting if mildly uninspired backstory, and characters who remain likeable if a little underdeveloped. If you’re hankering after a CRPG experience that feels a little less convoluted than many, you could do worse than check out Dark Envoy’s colourful fantasy world.”

Given that he also listed that the “combat can be a bit of a chore”, it’ll be interesting to see how the gameplay balance mentioned by Event Horizon has changed. The game has online co-op as well, which is always nice to see in this type of game.

Dark Envoy: Director’s Cut is coming to PC via Steam on May 15th.