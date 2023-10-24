Dark Envoy released on Steam, launch trailer released

Developer Event Horizon has announced that Dark Envoy, a new cRPG is available from today, on PC via Steam, and has put out a launch trailer to celebrate that fact.

Krzysztof Monkiewicz, CEO and Founder of Event Horizon said of the release: “Our team has always been deeply passionate about CRPGs and committed to enhancing the beloved classics we hold dear”, adding “Our journey began with our debut title, ‘Tower of Time,’ and over the past five years, we’ve dedicated ourselves to pushing the boundaries with ‘Dark Envoy.’ We’ve delved deeper into RPG systems, created more unique and distinctive classes, and offered players extensive customization options and diverse loot”.

Check out the new launch trailer, below:

Dark Envoy offers long-time fans of classic RPGs, and those new to the genre, a fresh world to explore with a party of relic hunters. After a chain of seemingly unrelated tragedies, siblings Kaela and Malakai set out on a mission to pursue the truth and face off with their newfound destiny. The story will lead you through four action-packed acts in which you will be able to steer the plot according to your choices. They will impact the world, the path you take, as well as the final outcome of your journey.

Monkiewicz added: “Our overarching goal was to craft an innovative, ‘sandboxy’ RPG experience where players are encouraged to be creative and experiment, forging unique and overpowered combinations. As an independent team, it’s been a challenging but fulfilling journey, and we couldn’t be more excited to launch the game today”.

We previewed Dark Envoy in February this year, with Mick saying “Heading into a genre dominated by giants like Pathfinder, Pillars of Eternity, and Baldur’s Gate III, Dark Envoy may struggle to stand out, but it’s on the right track. The classes and world are interesting, while there’s a solid array of skills to get to grips with. There’s not a lot here yet that we haven’t seen before, but so far it’s a likeable, colourful adventure in an intriguing world. I’m looking forward to seeing how it develops as we get nearer to launch”.

Dark Envoy is out now for PC via Steam and GOG, costing £24.99 / $29.99 / €28.99. There’s a launch discount of 10% off right now.